Rams Re-Signing C Brian Allen To Three-Year, $24M Deal

Adam Schefter reports that the veteran C Brian Allen is returning to the Rams on a three-year, $24 million deal.

Allen, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Rams back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.1 million contract and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2021, Allen appeared in 16 games for the Rams, making 16 starts for them at center.

