Rams Re-Signing OL Joseph Noteboom To Three-Year, $40M Contract

The Rams are re-signing OL Joseph Noteboom, according to his agency. Ian Rapoport reports that the deal is for three years at $40 million with $25 million guaranteed and a max value of $47.5 million.

Noteboom, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Rams back in 2018. He just finished out the third year of his four-year, $3.45 million contract that included a signing bonus of $818,892.

In 2021, Noteboom played in 15 games for the Rams, making two starts for them.