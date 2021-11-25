Rams Signing DT Marquise Copeland & LB Anthony Hines

The Los Angeles Rams announced on Thursday that they are signing free agent DT Marquise Copeland to their active roster and adding a practice squad player in LB Anthony Hines.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Free Agent Signing DT Marquise Copeland

• Practice Squad LB Anthony Hines — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 25, 2021

Copeland, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Cincinnati back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Rams and has been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2021, Copeland has appeared in one game and recorded two tackles for the Rams.