Rams Signing First-Round DE Jared Verse

The Rams are signing first-round DE Jared Verse to a rookie contract, according to Aaron Wilson.

Verse, 23, played at Albany before transferring to Florida State ahead of his junior season. He was a first-team All-American in 2022 and was named first-team All-ACC in 2021 and 2022. The Rams selected him with the No. 19 pick in the 2024 draft.

The No. 19 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $14,844,659 contract that includes a $7,616,116 signing bonus and will carry a $2,699,029 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compares him to former NFL LB LaMarr Woodley.

In two years at FSU, Verse recorded 89 total tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss, 18 sacks, one forced fumble, two recoveries, and three pass deflections in 25 games.