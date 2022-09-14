Rams Signing G Oday Aboushi To PS, Promoting G Jeremiah Kolone

The Los Angles Rams announced on Monday that they are signing G Oday Aboushi to the practice squad and promoting G Jeremiah Kolone to the active roster.
LA Rams Transactions:
• Signed Practice Squad Veteran G Oday Aboushi
• Free Agent Signing G Jeremiah Kolone
Aboushi, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Jets back in 2013. He spent two years in New York before he was cut loose and later claimed off waivers by the Texans a few weeks into the 2015 season.
Aboushi later had stints with the Seahawks, Raiders, and Cardinals before signing a one-year contract with the Lions in 2019. Detroit brought him back on a new contract in 2020.
The Chargers signed Aboushi to a one-year, $1.75 million contract prior to the 2021 season.
In 2021, Aboushi has appeared five games for the Chargers, making five starts for them at guard.
