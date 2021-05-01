Rams Signing Iowa OL Alaric Jackson

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-
     

According to Justin Melo, the Rams are signing undrafted Iowa OL Alaric Jackson to a contract. 

Alaric Jackson

Jackson, 22, is a four-year starter at Iowa and was a first-team All-Big Ten recipient last season, third-team All-Big Ten in 2019, second-team All-Big Ten in 2018, and a Freshman All-American in 2017. 

During his four-year college career at Iowa, Jackson started all 42 appearances at left tackle. 

