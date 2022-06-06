Rams Signing Two Draft Picks

According to Aaron Wilson, the Los Angeles Rams are signing draft picks RB Kyren Williams and CB Derion Kendrick to their rookie contracts.

Wilson reports that Williams will sign a four-year deal worth $3.97 million with a signing bonus of $310,408. Kendrick’s four-year deal with the team will be for $3.792 million with a $132,012 signing bonus.

Williams, 21, was a fifth-round pick out of Notre Dame and was named Second Team All-ACC in 2020.

Kendrick 21, was a seventh-round pick and hails from Rock Hill, South Carolina. He originally attended Clemson before transferring to Georgia for the 2021 season where he was named Second Team All-ACC for a second time. He was named First Team All-SEC in his one season with the Bulldogs.

During his four-year college career, Kendrick recorded 67 tackles, one sack, seven interceptions, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and two defensive touchdowns.