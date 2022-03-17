Rams Signing WR Allen Robinson To Three-Year, $46.5M Deal

According to Jordan Schultz, the Rams are signing WR Allen Robinson to a three-year deal.

Tom Pelissero reports the deal has a value of $46.5 million and includes $30.7 million fully guaranteed.

Robinson was one of the best receivers available this year and Los Angeles apparently wanted to add even more to its high-octane offense this offseason.

Robinson, 28, is a former second-round pick by the Jaguars back in 2014. He played out the final year of a four-year, $3.510 million rookie contract before agreeing to a three-year, $42 million contract with roughly $25 million guaranteed with the Bears back in 2018.

Robinson played out the final year of his contract and made a base salary of $10,900,000 for the 2020 season. Chicago franchise-tagged him for the 2021 season at $17.9 million.

In 2021, Robinson has appeared in 10 games for the Bears and caught 32 passes for 353 yards receiving and one touchdown.

