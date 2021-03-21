Rams Signing WR DeSean Jackson

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Rams are signing veteran WR DeSean Jackson to a contract.

The Rams have already confirmed the move:

Welcome to LA, @DeSeanJackson10! We've agreed to terms with WR DeSean Jackson. pic.twitter.com/UF5eNqtzTy — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 22, 2021

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2022 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Jackson, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2008. He spent six years with the Eagles before signing a three-year, $24 million contract with Washington back in 2014.

After three years with Washington, Jackson once again departed in free agency and agreed to a three-year, $35 million contract that includes $20 million guaranteed with the Buccaneers. He was set to make a base salary of $10 million for the 2019 season when the Bucs later traded him to the Eagles.

From there, Jackson signed a new three-year, $27 million deal with Philadelphia. However, the Eagles released him last month.

In 2020, Jackson was limited to appearing in just five games for the Eagles and catching 14 passes for 236 yards receiving and a touchdown. He also rushed for 12 yards.

