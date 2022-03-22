Rams Still Interested In Re-Signing WR Odell Beckham

On Tuesday, Rams GM Les Snead reiterated that they really want to re-sign free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr, per Jourdan Rodrigue.

However, Snead admitted that the contract situation is complicated because of an expected mid-season return from the torn ACL Beckham suffered in the Super Bowl. Even so, they are working through the situation.

The Rams opted to sign WR Allen Robinson last week, but they have money left over to retain Beckham.

A standard recovery for a torn ACL is nine to 12 months after surgery, so Beckham probably won’t be able to play until November at the absolute earliest.

He played well down the stretch for the Rams, though, and had been looking at a hot free agent market before the injury.

Beckham, 29, was taken with the No. 12 overall pick by the Giants back in 2014. He was set to make a base salary of $8,459,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a new five-year extension worth up to $95 million that includes $65 million in total guarantees.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in 2019 for the No. 17 overall pick, their second third-round pick, and S Jabrill Peppers. The Browns reworked his contract before waiving him after the trade deadline. He signed a one-year deal with the Rams.

In 2021, Beckham appeared in 14 games for the Browns and Rams and caught 44 receptions for 537 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

