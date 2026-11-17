The Baltimore Ravens announced they have released K Harrison Mevis from the practice squad.

We have released kicker Harrison Mevis from the practice squad. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 17, 2026

He was the second kicker they added last week but they elected to go with K Riley Patterson over him for Monday night’s game against the Chargers.

Mevis, 24, is nicknamed “The Thiccer Kicker” due to his size of 5’11 ” and 243 pounds. He went undrafted out of Missouri in 2024 before catching on with Carolina.

After being released by the Panthers, he spent the 2025 spring season with the Birmingham Stallions of the UFL, then had a stint with the Jets during the offseason.

He signed with the Rams’ practice squad near the end of the 2025 season and signed to the active roster before the year ended. Mevis was then let go a few weeks into October this year.

In 2026, Mevis has appeared five games for the Rams and made five of nine field goal attempts to go along with all 14 extra points.