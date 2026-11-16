The Baltimore Ravens announced they have signed OT Chuma Edoga from the practice squad to the active roster.

The Ravens also used standard practice squad elevations on WR Chris Moore and TE Nick Vannett for Week 10 against the Chargers.

Edoga, 29, was selected in the third round of the 2019 draft by the Jets out of USC. He later signed a four-year, $3.4 million contract with the Jets that includes an $867,000 signing bonus.

The Jets opted to waive Edoga during final roster cuts in 2022 and he was claimed by the Falcons. He played out his contract and signed on with the Cowboys for the 2023 season. The Jaguars signed him to a two-year contract in March 2025, but was among Jacksonville’s final roster cuts coming out of this year’s preseason.

He then signed with Baltimore’s practice squad shortly after and has been elevated three times.

In 2026, Edoga has appeared in two games for the Ravens.