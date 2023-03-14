Ravens Re-Signing CB Trayvon Mullen To One-Year Deal

According to Tom Pelissero, the Ravens are re-signing CB Trayvon Mullen to a one-year deal on Tuesday.

Mullen, 25, is a former second-round pick by the Raiders in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Clemson. He was in the final year of his four-year, $7,259,146 rookie contract and earned a base salary of $2.54 million in 2022.

The Raiders traded Mullen to the Cardinals at the start of the regular season but he was waived and claimed by the Cowboys. The Cowboys later opted to waive Mullen as well and he was claimed by the Ravens in January.

In 2022, Mullen appeared in eight games for the Cardinals and once for the Cowboys, recording 16 tackles, one forced fumble and one pass defense.