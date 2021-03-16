Ravens Re-Signing DL Derek Wolfe To Three-Year, $12M Deal

Benjamin Allbright reports that the Ravens are re-signing veteran DL Derek Wolfe to a new contract.

According to Jeff Zrebeic, Wolfe is signing a three-year, $12 million contract with the Ravens.

Wolfe, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Broncos back in 2012. He finished the final year of his four-year, $36.7 million contract that included $17.5 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $8 million for the 2019 season.

Wolfe then signed a one-year deal with the Ravens worth up to $6 million last year.

In 2020, Wolfe appeared in 14 games for the Ravens, recording 51 tackles and one sack.