Ravens Re-Signing FB Patrick Ricard To One-Year Deal

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports the Ravens are re-signing FB Patrick Ricard to a one-year, fully guaranteed contract.

Ricard, 30, signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Maine in 2017. He was entering the final year of the three-year, $1.66 million contract when he signed a two-year extension with the Ravens at the end of 2019.

Ricard was set to become a free agent in 2021 before agreeing to return to Baltimore on a new three-year deal. He made a base salary of $4 million in 2024.

In 2024, Ricard appeared in all 17 games for the Ravens and recorded three receptions on five targets for 22 yards receiving and a touchdown.