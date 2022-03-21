Ravens Re-Signing FB Patrick Ricard To Three-Year Contract

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Ravens are re-signing FB Patrick Ricard to a three-year deal.

Ricard, 27, signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Maine in 2017. He was entering the final year of the three-year, $1.66 million contract when he signed a two-year extension with the Ravens at the end of 2019.

Ricard was set to become a free agent this offseason before agreeing to return to Baltimore.

In 2021, Ricard appeared in eight games for the Ravens and caught eight passes for 63 yards receiving and one touchdown.