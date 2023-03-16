Ravens Re-Signing LS Nick Moore To Two-Year Deal

According to Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens are re-signing LS Nick Moore to a two-year, $2.5 million deal.
Baltimore previously had declined to tender Moore as a restricted free agent but was able to bring him back at a cheaper rate.
Moore, 30, signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia in 2019. He was cut during training camp, however.
The Ravens signed Moore to a one-year, $610,000 contract in 2020. He was waived coming out of training camp and re-signed to the practice squad, where he spent most of the season.
He returned to the Ravens on a futures deal in 2021 and won the starting long snapper job. Baltimore re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent in 2022.
In 2022, Moore appeared in all 17 games for the Ravens and recorded two tackles.
