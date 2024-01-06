Ravens Signing DT Michael Pierce To Two-Year, $7.5M Extension

Field Yates reports that the Ravens are signing DT Michael Pierce to a two-year, $7.5 million contract extension.

Pierce, 31, wound up signing on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Samford in 2016. He played out the final year of his three-year rookie contract before returning to the Ravens on a second-round restricted tender.

He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a three-year, $27 million deal with the Vikings in 2020.

Pierce was slated to make a $3 million, fully guaranteed base salary in 2020 before opting out due to the pandemic. That total was tolled to 2021. The Vikings released him last offseason and he signed with the Ravens.

In 2023, Pierce has appeared in 15 games for the Ravens and recorded 37 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.