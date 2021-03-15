Ravens Signing G Kevin Zeitler To Three-Year, $22.5M Deal

The Baltimore Ravens are signing veteran G Kevin Zeitler to a three-year, $22.5 million contract that includes $16 million guaranteed on Monday, according to Adam Schefter.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2022 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Zeitler, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Bengals out of Wisconsin back in 2012. He played out the final year of his four-year, $7.544 million rookie contract when the Bengals elected to pick up his fifth-year option.

From there, the Browns signed Zeitler to a five-year, $60 million deal that included $31.5 million guaranteed in 2017. He was later traded to the Giants.

New York opted to release Zetler a few weeks ago.

In 2020, Zeitler appeared in all 16 games for the Giants, starting all of them at right guard.