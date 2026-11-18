According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Commanders QB Jayden Daniels and 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk have reconciled and are back on good terms.

This comes after Aiyuk took shots at Daniels and his mother, Regina Jackson, last summer during his string of strange social media posts. Fowler reports that Aiyuk reached out a month ago and Daniels was “receptive and understanding.”

Fowler writes that he’s unsure about how this reflects on Aiyuk’s chances to play for the Commanders after the receiver previously made clear that he wanted to play alongside Daniels.

Daniels and Aiyuk were college teammates at Arizona State. Over the summer, Aiyuk continued to agitate on social media for San Francisco to release him so he can sign with the Commanders. Aiyuk continued his erratic behavior that led to the breakdown of his relationship with the 49ers.

Back in July, Ian Rapoport said people close to Aiyuk, including some currently in the Washington building, are more concerned with making sure Aiyuk is okay than with adding him to the team to play football. Rapoport added that the idea of signing Aiyuk seemed like a long shot at the time.

The Commanders were believed to be interested in signing Aiyuk when he was released, but his behavior over the summer created doubt about that.

Commanders GM Adam Peters, who was a key part of the front office with the 49ers when Aiyuk was drafted in the first round, was asked in a creative way about whether his social media antics would impact Washington’s interest.

“That’s a good roundabout question,” Peters said via NBC Sports’ JP Finlay. “We look at everything, JP. I mean, it’s a great question, but we do look at everything and, you know, we want to make sure it’s the right player to be in our locker room and our bloodstream and in our culture and, you know, we often, you know, we look at that stuff. I mean, it’s not always the first thing we look at. Obviously, you’re looking at the tape, and you talk to the teams that the players have been on, and how they were in the locker room, the players have played with them, and so on and so forth to make those decisions. But, you know, that’s not usually a huge part of it. Usually.”

Aiyuk was recently reinstated from the reserve/left squad list. When appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, agent Drew Rosenhaus said his client “in all likelihood” will sign with a team that has some past affiliation with him.

“I think that in all likelihood Brandon (Aiyuk) would probably sign with a team that knows him, somebody that has somehow been affiliated with him either in college or the 49ers. That’s just my guess,” Rosenhaus said.

Rosenhaus mentioned that Aiyuk passed his physical and there is interest in him around the league.

“I’m in the business of helping players and I felt like this was a player that could use my help. Brandon Aiyuk passed his physical and he was reinstated by the league.. I definitely expect him to play this season and there is interest in him,” Rosenhaus said, via McAfee.

Jordan Schultz says at least one NFC team has had internal discussions about signing Aiyuk to the practice squad once he’s free.

Aiyuk, 28, was a one-year starter at Arizona State and earned first-team All-Pac-12 in his final season. The 49ers traded up with the Vikings to select him with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $12,531,342 rookie contract that included a $6,673,703 signing bonus. The 49ers exercised his fifth-year option last year for $14,124,000, fully guaranteed, for the 2024 season.

Aiyuk officially agreed to a four-year, $120 million extension that includes $76 million guaranteed after a lengthy period in which he was nearly traded to the Steelers. However, he tore his ACL that year.

A dispute later arose between Aiyuk and the 49ers related to his rehab which resulted in San Francisco voiding his guarantees and Aiyuk stopping all contact with the 49ers. He was placed on the left-squad list and was not reinstated until this week.

In 2024, Aiyuk appeared in seven games for the 49ers, catching 23 passes for 351 receiving yards and no touchdowns.

We will have more on Aiyuk as it becomes available.