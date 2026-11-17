According to a report from Kansas City radio host Jason Anderson, veteran OT Fred Johnson is visiting the Chiefs today.

The veteran was just cut by the Eagles after no takers emerged before the trade deadline. The Chiefs’ depth at offensive tackle has been tested this year and Johnson would be an upgrade in terms of experience over their current options.

Johnson, 29, wound up going undrafted out of Florida back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Steelers but was waived during the season.

The Bengals later claimed Johnson off of waivers and he spent a few years in Cincinnati. The Bengals initially tendered him as a restricted free agent but rescinded the tender.

He then signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers before getting cut and signing on with the Eagles practice squad shortly after. Johnson re-signed with the Eagles on a two-year deal back in 2023.

The Jaguars signed Johnson to a one-year contract last offseason and traded him to Philadelphia in August in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round. Philadelphia re-signed him to a one-year contract in March only to release him after the trade deadline.

In 2026, Johnson has appeared in seven games for the Eagles.