Report: Patriots ‘Almost Certainly’ Not Signing Dalvin Cook

According to Jeff Howe, the Patriots are now “almost certainly” not going to sign former Vikings RB Dalvin Cook.

Howe says New England had some “peripheral interest” in Cook, as they’ve looked into a few other veteran free-agent running backs. It appears the Patriots have ruled out signing Cook, though.

Cook had a visit with the New York Jets last week and last we heard had an offer on the table from the Dolphins. However, Howe reports there are no other new recent developments he’s aware of.

Cook, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Vikings back in 2017. He was in the third year of his four-year, $6.35 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1.13 million for the 2020 season when the Vikings signed him to a five-year, $63 million extension through 2025.

Cook was due base salaries of $10.4 million and $11.9 million over the next two seasons when the Vikings released him.

In 2022, Cook started all 17 games for the Vikings and rushed 264 times for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns. He added 39 receptions on 56 targets for 295 yards and two more touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2023 NFL Free Agents list.