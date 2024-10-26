Saints Making Four Roster Moves, Signing S Ugo Amadi

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2, the Saints are signing S Ugo Amadi to the active roster.

In correspondence, New Orleans is releasing RB Jordan Mims. Additionally, the Saints are elevating WR Equanimeous St. Brown and S Roderic Teamer to the active roster from the practice squad for Week 8.

Amadi, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $3.2 million contract with Seattle.

However, the Seahawks later traded him to the Eagles in return for WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. Amadi was traded to the Titans, but lasted just a few months in Tennessee.

The Chiefs signed Amadi to their practice squad to finish out the 2023 season. He was released from the practice squad following the year and signed with the Saints on a one-year, $1.3 million deal.

Amadi was among the final roster cuts coming out of training camp but re-signed to the practice squad shortly after.

In 2024, Amadi has appeared in one game for the Saints and recorded three tackles and a pass defended.