Saints Re-Signing DE Kyle Phillips To PS

Tom Pelissero reports that the Saints are re-signing DE Kyle Phillips to their practice squad.

Phillips, 26, signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent back in 2019 out of Tennessee. He’s made their active roster as a rookie and played seven games in 2020 before landing on the injured reserve.

Phillips was placed on the PUP list coming out of the preseason and landed on IR before being activated in November. He caught on with the Saints back in July and was among their final roster cuts.

In 2021, Phillips appeared in six games for the Jets and recorded 12 tackles and a sack.