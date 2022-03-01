Saints Re-Signing DT Albert Huggins

John Hendrix reports that the Saints are re-signing DT Albert Huggins to a contract on Tuesday.

Huggins, 24, signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Clemson following the 2019 NFL Draft. He was waived by Houston coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

From there, Huggins had brief stints with the Eagles and Patriots before returning to the Texans after they claimed him off of waivers. He was claimed by the Lions off waivers coming out of camp in 2020 but ended up signing on to the Vikings’ practice squad at the start of the regular season but was later released and returned to Detroit’s practice squad.

The Saints signed him back in May of last year and he bounced on and off their practice squad.

In 2021, Huggins appeared in nine games and recorded 16 tackles and no sacks or tackles for loss.