Saints Signing CB DaMarcus Fields To Active Roster

According to Nick Underhill, the Saints are signing CB DaMarcus Fields to their active roster.

The Saints had an open spot on the roster after placing CB Alontae Taylor on injured reserve.

Fields, 24, went undrafted out of Texas Tech during the 2022 NFL Draft before catching on with the Saints.

During his college career at Texas Tech, Fields appeared in 53 games and recorded 173 tackles, two sacks, four interceptions, four fumble recoveries, and one defensive touchdown.