Saints Signing DE Niko Lalos

According to Dan Duggan, former Giants DE Niko Lalos is signing with the New Orleans Saints.

Lalos was cut last week but didn’t have to wait long to find another opportunity.

Lalos, 25, signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Dartmouth following the 2020 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of training camp and was re-signed to the practice squad.

He bounced on and off the practice squad a couple of times before being promoted for good late in the season. He was waived again coming out of the preseason in 2021 and spent the season on the practice squad.

New York brought him back on a futures deal for the 2022 season before waiving him last week.

In 2020, Lalos appeared in six games for the Giants and recorded six total tackles, a fumble recovery, an interception and a pass deflection.