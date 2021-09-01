Saints Signing DT Montravius Adams, Adding WR Kevin White To PS

According to Adam Schefter, the Saints are signing DT Montravius Adams to the roster.

He’ll provide some additional depth at defensive tackle while New Orleans deals with David Onyemata‘s six-game suspension.

Nick Underhill adds the Saints also plan to bring back WR Kevin White to the practice squad.

Adams, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Packers back in 2017. He’s finished his four-year, $3.26 million rookie contract and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

He finished last season on the injured reserve due to a toe injury but was activated in February. The Patriots signed him to a one-year contract in free agency but elected to cut him coming out of the preseason.

In 2020, Adams appeared in eight games and recorded 11 tackles, two tackles for loss, and no sacks.