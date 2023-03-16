Saints Signing OL Storm Norton

The New Orleans Saints are signing OL Storm Norton, according to Jordan Strack.

Norton, 28, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Toledo. He was set to make base salaries of $465,000 and $555,000 over the first two years of the contract when the Lions cut him loose coming out of the preseason.

Norton was on and off of Lions, Cardinals and Vikings’ practice squads before signing a futures deal with the Vikings. Norton was on and off of the Vikings’ roster before taking an opportunity to play in the XFL. He signed on with the Chargers soon after.

The Chargers re-signed Norton to an exclusive rights free-agent deal last offseason.

In 2022, Norton appeared in 12 games for the Chargers in a reserve role.