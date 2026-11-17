According to Nick Underhill, the Saints signed OT Colby Sorsdal to their practice squad on Tuesday.

New Orleans’ practice squad now includes:

DE Fadil Diggs DB TJ Hall Jr. WR Jalen Moreno-Cropper LB Jackson Sirmon K Charlie Smyth (International) DL Jay’Viar Suggs RB Zamir White T Alex Wollschlaeger WR Cedric Tillman TE Stone Smartt (Injured) DE Jonah Williams DE David Ojabo CB Jayden Price WR Kevin Austin T Alan Herron TE Matt Lauter TE Treyton Welch OL Colby Sorsdal

Sorsdal, 26, is a former fifth-round pick by the Lions in the 2023 NFL Draft out of William & Mary. He signed a four-year, $4.16 million rookie contract with Detroit.

He agreed to a one-year, $1.075 million restructured contract with Detroit last offseason, but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason. He signed with the Falcons’ practice squad in September, but was released at the start of November.

For his carer, Sorsdal has appeared in 17 games for the Lions and started three times.