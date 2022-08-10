Saints Signing S Jack Koerner

Sean Fazende reports that the Saints are signing S Jack Koerner to a contract.

Koerner, 23, went undrafted out of Iowa in 2022 before catching on with the Saints.

He was waived by New Orleans but is now making his way back onto the team ahead of their first preseason game.

During his four years at Iowa, Koerner played in 34 games and recorded 137 tackles, six interceptions, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.