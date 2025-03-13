Saints Signing TE Jack Stoll To One-Year Deal

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Saints are signing former Dolphins TE Jack Stoll to a one-year deal.

It’s worth noting Stoll and new Saints HC Kellen Moore are familiar with each other from their time together in Philadelphia.

Stoll, 27, went undrafted out of Nebraska in 2021 before catching on with the Eagles. He made the team as an undrafted free agent, the only undrafted free agent to do so that season.

The Giants signed him to a one-year deal for the 2024 season, but he was among their final roster cuts. Stoll later signed on with the Eagles before being waived in November and claimed by the Dolphins

In 2024, Stoll appeared in 11 games for the Eagles and Dolphins and caught two passes for 10 yards.