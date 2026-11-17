The New Orleans Saints had tryouts for six players on Tuesday, per the NFL transaction wire.

The full list includes:

OT Dodji Dahoue G Kaylan Faumui OT Bayron Matos OT Thayer Munford TE Patrick Murtagh OT Colby Sorsdal

Munford, 27, was a four-year starter at Ohio State and was a three-time All-Big 10 selection, including two first-team selections, and a first-team All-American in 2021.

The Raiders selected him with the No. 238 overall pick in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $3,757,060 rookie contract that included a $97,060 signing bonus when the Raiders waived him coming out of the preseason last year.

He caught on with the Patriots on the practice squad but was signed away by the Browns before being waived again and re-signed to the practice squad. New England signed him off Cleveland’s practice squad in November.

In 2025, Munford appeared in five games for the Patriots and started twice at offensive tackle.