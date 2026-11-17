The Seattle Seahawks announced they signed DT Deven Eastern to the practice squad and cut QB Adrian Martinez in a corresponding move.
Seattle’s practice squad now includes:
- T Logan Brown
- CB Michael Dansby
- CB Andre Fuller
- WR Emmanuel Henderson Jr.
- S Maxen Hook
- DE Aidan Hubbard
- C Federico Maranges (International)
- WR Ricky White III
- RB Jacardia Wright (Injured)
- OT Bobby Hart
- DB Trevon Diggs
- WR Montorie Foster
- TE Ben Sims
- LB Jamie Sheriff
- RB Velus Jones
- DT Cole Brevard
- G Cordell Volson
- DT Deven Eastern
Eastern, 24, was selected with the No. 242 overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft. He agreed to a four-year, $4.5 million contract shortly after.
Seattle opted to waive Eastern coming out of the preseason and he was later signed to the team’s practice squad. The Seahawks signed Eastern to their active roster a few weeks ago but waived him on Monday.
During his college career at Minnesota, Eastern appeared 45 games over the course of four season and recorded 97 tackles, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and five pass defenses.
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