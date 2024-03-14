Seahawks Hosting LBs Devin White & Isaiah Simmons For Visit

According to Karl Brooks, the Seahawks are hosting LBs Devin White and Isaiah Simmons for a visit.

Both are uber-athletic former top-ten picks who haven’t quite panned out. But landing with new Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald could be just what they need to rejuvenate their careers.

White, 26, was selected by the Buccaneers with the No. 5 overall pick out of LSU in 2019. He signed a four-year, $29,315,818 rookie contract that includes $19,340,596 signing bonus.

The Buccaneers picked up his fifth-year option for the 2023 season at a sum of $11.374 million fully guaranteed.

He’s been testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2023, White appeared in 14 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 83 total tackles, five tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions and six pass deflections.

Simmons, 25, was a two-year starter at Clemson and won the Butkus Award as college football’s best linebacker in 2019. The Cardinals used the No. 8 overall pick in the 2019 draft on him.

Simmons signed a four-year, $20,664,055 rookie contract that includes a $12,588,404 signing bonus. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 after the Cardinals declined his fifth-year option.

Arizona later traded him to the Giants and he played out his rookie contract.

In 2023, Simmons appeared in all 17 games for the Giants and recorded 50 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, one recovery, one interception, which he returned for a touchdown, and three pass deflections.