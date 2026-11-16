NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Seahawks RB George Holani suffered an MCL sprain and is considered week-to-week.

Per Rapoport, the hope is he’s not a candidate for injured reserve, but they will evaluate where he’s at next week coming off a bye in Week 11.

Holani, 26, signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Boise State following the 2024 draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

He was later promoted to the active roster late in the 2024 season. Holani then re-signed with Seattle as an exclusive rights free agent this offseason.

In 2026, Holani has appeared in 10 games for the Seahawks and rushed 37 times for 117 yards (3.2 YPC) and a touchdown to go along with 12 catches for 88 yards.

We’ll have more on Holani as the news becomes available.