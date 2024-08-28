Seahawks Re-Signing CB Artie Burns To PS, Expected To Be Elevated For Week 1

According to Adam Schefter, the Seahawks are re-signing CB Artie Burns to their practice squad and are expected to elevate him to the active roster for Week 1.

Burns, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Steelers back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $9.59 million rookie contract.

Pittsburgh elected to decline Burns’ fifth-year option for 2020 and he later signed a one-year contract with the Bears. Chicago re-signed him to another one-year deal for 2021.

From there, the Seahawks signed Burns to a one-year deal last offseason. He’s been in Seattle ever since, bouncing between the practice squad and the active roster.

The Seahawks re-signed him to a one-year deal back in March but was among their final roster cuts.

In 2023, Burns appeared in 14 games for the Seahawks and recorded 23 tackles, two tackles for loss, and two pass defenses.