Seahawks Re-Signing DE Carlos Dunlap To Two-Year, $16.6M Deal

Adam Schefter reports that the Seahawks are re-signing DE Carlos Dunlap to a two-year, $16.6 million deal that includes $8.5 million guaranteed.

Dunlap, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2010. He was in the final year of his five-year, $39.37 million contract when he agreed to a three-year, $45 million contract extension with the Bengals in 2018.

After tensions escalated with the coaching staff in 2020, Dunlap was traded near the midseason deadline to the Seahawks for a seventh-round pick and OL B.J. Finney. He agreed to a reworked deal as a part of the trade.

The Seahawks released Dunlap this offseason but were rumored to be interested in bringing him back.

In 2020, Dunlap appeared in seven games for the Bengals and eight games for the Seahawks, recording 32 tackles, six sacks, and four pass defenses.

