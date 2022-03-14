Seahawks Re-Signing DT Al Woods To Two-Year, $9M Deal

Per his agency, the Seahawks have agreed to terms with DT Al Woods on re-signing with the team for the 2022 season.

Ian Rapoport reports that the deal is for two years and is worth $9 million total, with $4.75 million fully guaranteed.

Woods, 35, is a former fourth-round pick of the Saints back in 2010. However, he lasted just a few months in New Orleans before he was waived at the start of the 2010 season.

Woods has played for a number of teams including the Steelers, Buccaneers, Seahawks, and Titans before the Colts signed him to a one-year contract in 2018. From there, he returned to the Seahawks for the 2019 season on a one-year, $2.25 million deal.

The Jaguars signed Woods to a one-year, $2.75 million contract but he opted out of the 2020 season. Seattle re-signed him to a one-year, $3 million deal during the 2020 offseason.

In 2021, Woods appeared in 16 games for Seattle and recorded 50 tackles, four tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks.