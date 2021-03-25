Seahawks Re-Signing OT Cedric Ogbuehi

By
Nate Bouda
-
     

Mike Garafolo is reporting that the Seahawks are re-signing OT Cedric Ogbuehi to a contract on Thursday. 

Cedric Ogbuehi

Ogbuehi, 28, is a former first-round pick out of Texas A&M by the Bengals in the 2015 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of his four-year, $9,325,682 million rookie contract that contained $8,728,997 fully guaranteed.

The Bengals declined to pick up Ogbuehi’s fifth-year option for the 2019 season and he later signed on with the Jaguars. The Seahawks signed him to a one-year contract worth $3.3 million last year. 

In 2020, Ogbuehi appeared in eight games for the Seahawks, making five starts for them.

