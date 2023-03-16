Seahawks Re-Signing QB Drew Lock To One-Year, $4M Deal

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Seahawks are re-signing QB Drew Lock to a one-year contract worth $4 million.

The contract includes incentives that can push the total value up to $7.5 million.

Lock, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Broncos back in 2019. He’s in the final year of his four-year, $7,010,820 rookie contract including a $3,118,776 signing bonus.

Denver traded Lock to the Seahawks as part of a package deal to acquire Russell Wilson back in March of 2022.

In 2021, Lock appeared in six games for the Broncos and completed 60.4 percent of his passes for 787 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.

