Seahawks Re-Signing RB Rashaad Penny To One-Year, $5.75M Deal

Ian Rapport reports that the Seahawks have agreed to terms on a one-year, $5.75 million deal with RB Rashaad Penny. Rapoport adds that Penny has a chance to earn up to $6.5 million in incentives.

Penny, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2018. He just finished out his four-year, $10,765,436 rookie contract that includes a $5,909,408 signing bonus with the Seahawks.

Seattle declined his fifth-year option this past May, which would have cost the Seahawks $4.523 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season.

He was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list back in August of 2020 due to a knee injury. He was later activated from injured reserve and proved his worth in Seattle.

In 2021, Penny has appeared in ten games for the Seahawks and rushed 119 times for 749 yards (6.3 YPC) and six touchdowns. He also caught six passes for 48 yards.