Seahawks Re-Signing S Marquise Blair To Practice Squad

According to Brady Henderson, the Seahawks are re-signing S Marquise Blair to their practice squad on Wednesday.

Blair, 27, was a second-round pick by the Seahawks out of Utah in 2019. He was in the final year of his four-year, $6.2 million contract with Seattle when the Seahawks waived him coming out of the preseason.

Blair missed the majority of the 2021 season with a torn ACL. The Panthers later signed him to their active roster. Carolina opted to release Blair from their practice squad in November and he caught on with the Eagles’ practice squad after a week.

The Eagles brought Blair back on a futures deal for the 2023 season before releasing him in April 2023. He caught on with the Seahawks, once again, in July but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

In 2022, Blair appeared in three games for the Panthers.