Seahawks Signing C Austin Blythe

According to Adam Schefter, the Seahawks are signing former Chiefs C Austin Blythe to a contract on Wednesday.

Mike Garafolo reports that Blythe receives a one-year, $4 million deal.

Blythe, 29, is a former seventh-round pick of the Colts back in 2016. He was entering the second year of his four-year, $2.401 million contract and stood to make a base salary of $540,000 for the 2017 season when the Colts released him in May.

The Rams claimed Blythe off waivers and he played out the rest of his rookie contract with Los Angeles. He returned to the Rams last year on a one-year contract before joining the Chiefs on another one-year deal last offseason.

In 2021, Blythe appeared in four games for the Chiefs.