Seahawks Signing CB Blessuan Austin

According to Aaron Levine and Dave Wyman, the Seahawks are signing CB Blessuan Austin to the roster.

Austin was a surprise cut by the Jets last week, as he was one of the most experienced options in a very young New York secondary.

He’ll get a fresh start in Seattle which looks determined to reshape its cornerback group on the eve of the season.

Austin, 24, is a former sixth-round pick of the Jets back in 2019. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract when the Jets waived him coming out of camp.

In 2020, Austin appeared in 11 games and recorded 63 tackles, three tackles for loss, one forced fumble, four pass defenses, and no interceptions. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 96 cornerback out of 121 qualifying players.