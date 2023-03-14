Seahawks Signing DT Jarran Reed To Two-Year, $10.8M Deal

According to Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks are signing DT Jarran Reed to a two-year contract.

Ian Rapoport reports Reed’s two-year contract is worth a max of $10.8 million.

Reed, 30, was selected in the second round out of Alabama in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year contract worth $4,889,636 that included a signing bonus of $1,756,100 before agreeing to a two-year, $23 million deal with Seattle in March of 2020.

He wound up being cut by Seattle and signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs in 2021. The Packers signed him to a one-year deal last offseason.

In 2022, Reed appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and recorded 52 tackles, five tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.