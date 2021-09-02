Seahawks Signing Former Baylor Basketball Player Mark Vital

According to Ian Rapoport, the Seahawks are signing former Baylor basketball player Mark Vital to a deal.

Thank you Basketball you gave me everything and created opportunities for me. Time for a new chapter #NFL🙏🏾 — Mark Vital Jr. (@MarkVitalJr) August 30, 2021

Rapoport says the 6-5, 250-pound Vital, who was a forward at Baylor, will try his hand at tight end for Seattle. There is a precedent for former basketball players having success at the position.

Bob Condotta expects the Seahawks to use one of their two open practice squad spots on Vital.

Vital, 24, entered the 2021 NBA Draft, but was not selected. During his career at Baylor, he averaged 25 minutes a game and shot 47.1 percent from the floor with 6.4 points per game, 6.4 rebounds per game, 1.8 assists per game, 1.1 steals per game and 0.8 blocked shots per game.

Vital last played football in the eighth grade.