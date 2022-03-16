Seahawks Signing OLB Uchenna Nwosu To Two-Year, $20M Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the Seahawks are signing OLB Uchenna Nwosu to a two-year, $20 million deal.

The deal includes $10.5 million guaranteed and gives Seattle a young and potentially up-and-coming pass rusher.

Nwosu played through a torn labrum last season and will need surgery but is expected to be ready for the start of the season.

Nwosu, 25, is a former second-round pick by the Chargers in the 2018 NFL Draft out of USC. He just finished the final year of his four-year, $5.75 million rookie contract and earned a base salary of $1,265,397 in 2021.

Nwosu was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Nwosu appeared in all 17 games for the Chargers and recorded 40 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, five sacks, one interception, two forced fumbles, one recovery and four pass deflections. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 58 overall edge defender out of 107 players.