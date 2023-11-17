Seahawks Signing OT Jason Peters From Practice Squad

Veteran OT Jason Peters‘ agent, Elite Loyalty Sports, announced their client has been signed from the practice squad to the active roster for the remainder of the season.

Very proud of our very own, future first-ballot Hall of Famer Jason Peters, who is signing a contract with the Seattle Seahawks for the remainder of the 2023 NFL Season! 🥂 #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/TTgqRa8gs9 — Elite Loyalty Sports (@eliteloyaltysp) November 17, 2023

Peters, 41, originally signed on with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas back in 2004. He spent five years in Buffalo before being traded to the Eagles in 2009.

Peters signed a four-year, $53 million extension in Philadelphia after the trade. Peters signed another one-year extension worth $6 million for the 2019 season.

Philadelphia brought Peters back on a one-year, $3 million contract in June of 2020 and restructured his contract to make it worth up to $8 million and include $4 million guaranteed. He signed a one-year deal with the Bears in 2021.

From there, the Cowboys signed Peters to a one-year deal in 2022 before joining the Seahawks’ practice squad a few months ago. He’s bounced on and off Seattle’s practice squad so far this season.

In 2023, Peters has appeared in three games for the Seahawks.