Seahawks Signing S Julian Love

Former Giants S Julian Love tells Josina Anderson that he has agreed to terms with the Seahawks.

According to Jeff Howe, Love receives a two-year, $12M deal from the Seahawks.

Love was among a small group of free agents who visited with the Seahawks on Thursday.

Love, 24, was drafted by the Giants with the No. 108 pick in the fourth round out of Notre Dame in the 2019 NFL Draft. He just finished the final year of a four-year, $5.33 million rookie contract that included a $770,860 signing bonus.

In 2022, Love appeared in 16 games for the Giants and recorded 121 total tackles, six tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions, one forced fumble, one recovery and five pass deflections.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2023 NFL Free Agents list.